On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta … TNT

6:30 p.m.: Denver at New Orleans … TNT

Football, college

5 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor … ESPN

5 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State … ESPNU

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Sumner at Graham-Kapowsin … Root

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship … Golf

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship … Golf

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, HSBC Champions … Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m. Montreal at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Mixed Martial Arts, PFL playoffs

5 p.m.: Heavyweights and Light Heavyweights … ESPN2

Rugby

2 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019, Bronze-medal match … NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

1 p.m.: Arizona at California … Pac-12

4 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia … FS1

5 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford … Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

4 p.m.: North Central vs. Rogers … 700-AM

Sports talk

2 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

