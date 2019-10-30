Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Great Falls High’s Tia Zaremski

By Hailey Sutton SWX

High school can be daunting, especially when you’re the new kid on campus. But that didn’t stop junior Tia Zaremski from going into it with a positive attitude.

“ I came from a smaller community through elementary and middle school so (coming to Great Falls High) was a big change for me adjusting to a lot of people but I looked at it as a good opportunity and I kinda had fun with it,” she said.

Tia is as an active member of multiple different clubs and organizations, including being an officer for the Business Professionals of America, a member of Graduation Matters, the Independent Study Business Class and the Bison Dance team.

Thanks to her hard work, she is standing out from the crowd.

“I definitely feel overwhelmed with my schedule and my academics but in the end I feel that it’s worth it,” Tia said. “If you’re making someone else’s day or something like that it’s worth the little bit of stress, and then you have that to look back on and think like you could’ve changed someone’s life doing that little thing.”

Along with her responsibilities at school, she also works with the Great Falls Rescue Mission and currently working with the 2019 Winter Wonderland Walk-a-thon to support Montana Special Olympics.

“This year I’m helping plan it with my fellow officers, but last year was my first time and at first I was hesitant to go and walk around in the cold but I knew I’d have a fun time.”

And after meeting some new friends along the way, Tia did just that.

“You get to walk around with some of the athletes, and I got to make friends with some of them and you could tell just by the looks on their faces they were excited to do this and this was a valuable experience that they will look back on.”

But they aren’t the only ones with memories they’ll never forget.

“It’s something I’ll look back on making those friend ships and looking for them at the State Games talking about how they want to go on trips together and do fun things together and stuff like that just making those friendships with the athletes,” she said.