SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

District girls soccer: Gonzaga Prep beats Hanford in District 8 4A

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Chelsea Le and Makalia LeBret scored two goals apiece, and Gonzaga Prep defeated visiting Hanford 5-1 Wednesday in the first round of the District 8 4A playoffs.

Kyah Le added a goal for the Bullpups (15-2), who advance to the second round of districts on Saturday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports