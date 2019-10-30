District girls soccer: Gonzaga Prep beats Hanford in District 8 4A
Wed., Oct. 30, 2019
Chelsea Le and Makalia LeBret scored two goals apiece, and Gonzaga Prep defeated visiting Hanford 5-1 Wednesday in the first round of the District 8 4A playoffs.
Kyah Le added a goal for the Bullpups (15-2), who advance to the second round of districts on Saturday.
