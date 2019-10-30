Dante Olson Named Finalist for Prestigious Campbell Trophy

By Keith Demolder SWX

Today the National Football Foundation released its 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy including Montana Grizzly senior defensive end Dante Olson.

The Campbell Trophy, otherwise known as the academic Heisman Trophy, recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

“All of us at the University of Montana are proud of Dante and his accomplishments. He is an outstanding ambassador for Grizzly athletics and epitomizes what it means to be a student-athlete,” Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam said in a press release today.

Olson will receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship and will travel to New York for the awards banquet in December. If he wins, though, the Oregon-native would win a cool $25,000.

The senior now becomes the Maroon and Silver’s fifth NFF national scholar-athlete, following in the footsteps of Dave Dickenson (1995), Joshua Branen, (1997), Vince Huntsberger (2001), and Derek Crittenden (2015).

“We’re very proud of Dante, and certainly he is deserving of this national recognition. We think he is a great example of the young men we have in our locker room and sets a great example for others like him on our team around our campus,” head coach Bobby Hauck said in that same press release.

Along with earning first team All-American honors in 2018, Olson was also nominated as a Big Sky Conference Pre-season Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

So far this season, Olson has racked up 99 tackles (second in the FCS, first in the Big Sky) and leads the team with 6.0 TFLs.

Olson was chosen from a collection of 185 other players from other divisions of college football and the NAIA.

The other 11 finalists include fellow Big Sky player Spencer Blackburn from Eastern Washington, Arizona linebacker Casey Toohill and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.