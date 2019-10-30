Brandon Arconado becomes third Washington State receiver named to Biletnikoff watch list

Brandon Arconado has joined two other Washington State teammates on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The redshirt senior was one of four players added to the watch list for the award given to the country’s top wide receiver on Wednesday, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Announced. WSU’s Dezmon Patmon was named to the list before the season started and fellow outside receiver Easop Winston Jr. made the cut on Sept. 25.

Alabama is the only school with four players on the watch list, but WSU checks in as the only program with three receivers being considered.

Arconado, a former walk-on who had only four catches for 73 yards entering the season, entered WSU’s bye week with 39 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. The “Y” slot receiver leads the Pac-12 with four 100-yard games and his average of 98 yards per game is second in the conference to Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins. Arconado is averaging 15.2 yards-per-catch and 29 of his 29 catches have resulted in a first down.

Winston Jr. and Patmon are also top-11 receivers in the conference. Winston currently has 50 catches for 606 yards and his nine touchdowns are second in the conference, while Patmon has 36 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cougars have two other players, Max Borghi and Travell Harris, who rank inside the Pac-12’s top 20 in receiving yards per game.

Biletnikoff Award semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 18 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 before the winner is presented on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards show.