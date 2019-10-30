SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Thursday, October 31

Basketball

College men: Exhibition: Western Washington at Washington, 7 p.m.

College women: Exhibition: Beijing Normal University at Washington State, 5:30 p.m.

Football

High school: GSL 4A: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, 6 p.m. GSL 3A: Rogers vs. North Central at Albi Stadium, 4 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, Colorado at Washington, both 7 p.m.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Ferris at Chiawana, 5 p.m.; Central Valley at Richland, 6; Walla Walla vs. Mead at Spokane Falls CC, 6:30. District 8 3A: North Central at Southridge, 5 p.m.; Kennewick vs. Shadle Park at Albi Stadium, 7:30. District 7 2A: Pullman at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30. District 7 1A: Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, Colville at Freeman, both 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Portland State, Idaho at Sacramento State, both 7 p.m.

High school: District 7 2A: Clarkston at Cheney, West Valley at East Valley, both 7 p.m. GSL: Mead at University, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Northwest Christian at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.

