SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Schwyn will recount Tour Divide adventure

Craig Schwyn rides his bike during the 2,745-mile Tour Divide. Schwyn, who finished in 25 days for an average of 106 miles per day, had never ridden more than 100 miles in a day prior to competing in the race. (Mitchell Clinton/COURTESY / COURTESY)
Craig Schwyn rides his bike during the 2,745-mile Tour Divide. Schwyn, who finished in 25 days for an average of 106 miles per day, had never ridden more than 100 miles in a day prior to competing in the race. (Mitchell Clinton/COURTESY / COURTESY)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

In July, Craig Schwyn completed the Tour Divide, a grueling 2,745-mile bike-packing race. The self-supported race took the 60-year-old Spokane resident 25 days, 15 hours and 49 minutes to complete.

On Nov. 7, Schwyn will recount his adventure, including tips and tricks for training.

The free event will be held at Mountain Gear (2002 N. Division) from 7 to 8 p.m.

The race, which features no prize, is considered one of the hardest – if not the hardest – endurance bike races in the world.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors