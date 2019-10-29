Schwyn will recount Tour Divide adventure

In July, Craig Schwyn completed the Tour Divide, a grueling 2,745-mile bike-packing race. The self-supported race took the 60-year-old Spokane resident 25 days, 15 hours and 49 minutes to complete.

On Nov. 7, Schwyn will recount his adventure, including tips and tricks for training.

The free event will be held at Mountain Gear (2002 N. Division) from 7 to 8 p.m.

The race, which features no prize, is considered one of the hardest – if not the hardest – endurance bike races in the world.