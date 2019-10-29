Penn State’s Antonio Shelton reprimanded for spitting on opponent
Tue., Oct. 29, 2019
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten has reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game.
The conference also said Tuesday it supports the one-game suspension Shelton was given by Penn State.
Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their next game Nov. 9 at No. 13 Minnesota.
Shelton was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 28-7 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com