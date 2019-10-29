Pac-12 picks: Can UCLA catch USC, Utah to force three-way tie atop the South?

The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks week nine of the Pac-12 Conference football season.

Utah at Washington

Utah by 3½ (1 p.m., FOX) – A rematch of the 2018 conference championship, but this game has title ramifications for only one of these two. The pick: Utah 27, Washington 21.

Oregon State at Arizona

Arizona by 6 (1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) – Neither of these teams have much to offer on the defensive end, so it could be a last-to-score scenario between the Beavers and Wildcats in Tucson. The pick: Arizona 45, Oregon State 38.

Oregon at USC

Oregon by 5½ (5 p.m., FOX) – What did the Ducks learn about the Air Raid last weekend against Washington State? Time will tell, because if they thought the Cougars had an explosive group of receivers, the Trojans are just as talented. The pick: Oregon 34, USC 31.

Colorado at UCLA

UCLA by 6½ (6 p.m., Pac-12 ) – A win here for UCLA, and losses for both USC and Utah – three very possible scenarios – would put the Bruins, Trojans and Utes in a three-way tie atop the Pac-12 South with identical 4-2 records. The pick: UCLA 44, Colorado 31.