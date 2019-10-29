On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Washington at Houston … Fox 28

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Texas-Tyler at Utah … Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Stanislaus State at UCLA … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston … ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah … ESPN/Root (Comcast only)

Golf

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, HSBC Champions … Golf

Golf, college

Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

12:55 p.m.: Torino at Lazio … ESPNEWS

5 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Toronto FC at Atlanta United … FS1

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Washington at Houston … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

