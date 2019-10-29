On the air
Tue., Oct. 29, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Washington at Houston … Fox 28
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Texas-Tyler at Utah … Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Stanislaus State at UCLA … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston … ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah … ESPN/Root (Comcast only)
Golf
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, HSBC Champions … Golf
Golf, college
Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
12:55 p.m.: Torino at Lazio … ESPNEWS
5 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Toronto FC at Atlanta United … FS1
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Washington at Houston … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.