Idaho men’s basketball has no answer for Trystan Bradley, Lewis-Clark State in 88-73 exhibition loss

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho called its meeting with Lewis-Clark State College an exhibition, which was mostly accurate.

The semblance of a game disappeared early in the second half when the Warriors quickly boosted a six-point lead to 15 on the way to an 88-73 win. The Vandals also lost an exhibition game against Central Washington on Oct. 22.

Idaho had no answer for LCSC’s Trystan Bradley. At 6-foot-8, Bradley could shoot over guards and was accurate, connecting on 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Bradley was also adept around the rim and led all scorers with 28 points, adding 13 rebounds, a pair of steals and a block. He is the kind of player Idaho might see frequently when Big Sky Conference play begins.

“Tristan, to his credit, had a great game,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We didn’t compete well enough.”

Quinton Forrest gave Idaho 10 points and a block in the first half, but he picked up his third and fourth fouls in the opening 1 minute, 15 seconds after the break. He was hardly a factor thereafter, scoring once in the second half.

Marquell Fraser and B.J. Simmons led the Vandals with 15 points apiece.

Idaho got down early and played from behind nearly the entire game. Perimeter shooting was key as LSCS went 12 of 27 beyond the arc while the Vandals were 3 of 18.

Idaho was also mediocre on free throws (16 of 29) while the Warriors were 14 of 17.

Idaho got within two points twice in the first half, on a leaner by Fraser and on a long shot from Ja’Vary Christmas. But the Warriors answered with a 12-point run to lead 44-30 with 3:36 to play.

For a couple of minutes after that, the Vandals did what they do best. Keyshaad Dixon and Simmons pressured the Warriors’ guards, slowing LCSC’s offense and forcing a shot clock violation.

Trevon Allen and Fraser each drove for baskets, and Idaho scored on a pair of fast breaks, one started by a Forrest block that Fraser finished, the second initiated by a Fraser rebound that Allen took to the hoop on an assist by Dixon.

That got Idaho within four points, but free throws at the end of the first half allowed LSCS to widen its advantage to 46-40. Idaho got no closer.

The Vandals host Evergreen State on Tuesday in their season opener at Memorial Gym.

“The clock’s not stopping for us,” Claus said. “We’ve got a week to get ready for next Tuesday.”