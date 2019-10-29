SWX Home
Glacier conservancy will host Spokane event

A cyclist rides the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park during springtime before it opens to automobile traffic. (John Nelson / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Glacier National Park Conservancy will be hosting an event in Spokane on Wednesday.

Participants will learn about the work the Glacier National Park Conservancy does. The event will be held at Mountain Gear (2002 N. Division) from 7 to 9 p.m.

The evening will feature special guest Alissa Anderson, a Washington State University graduate student and wildlife biologist conducting a study of Glacier’s lynx population. The project is also being conducted by Dr. Dan Thornton, Director of the Mammal Spatial Ecology and Conservation Lab at WSU, in collaboration with the Glacier Conservancy and the National Park Service.

Anderson will share photos, stories and updates from the first year of the three-year study. Desserts and refreshments will be served. Admission is free, but RSVP if you plan to attend. RSVPs must be received by Tuesday. Call 406-892-3250 or email emily@glacier.org.

