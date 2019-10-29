Girls soccer: Lexi Torok’s hat trick leads Lakeside over Newport in district tournament opener

From staff reports

All-league midfielder Lexi Torok scored three goals and had two assists, and Lakeside (12-4) shut out visiting Newport (2-15) 11-0 in a District 7 1A first-round match on Tuesday in Nine Mile Falls.

Alyssa Conley also had three goals for the Eagles, who face No. 2 seed Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Colville 2, Riverside 0: Ally Stickney scored twice and the visiting Indians (6-9) shut out the Rams (5-9) in a first-round match.

Colville faces No. 1 seed Freeman in Thursday’s other semifinal. The district championship game is Tuesday.

District 7 2B

Davenport 2, St. George’s 1: Darby Soliday had a goal and an assist, and the Gorillas (6-2) edged the visiting Dragons (5-7) in a District 7 2B first-round contest.

Davenport faces the winner of the Kettle Falls/Northwest Christian match in the district title game on Saturday. Both teams advanced to District 6/7 crossovers on Nov. 9. Details from the Kettle Falls/Northwest Christian match were not reported.