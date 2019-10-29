GFCC Hires New Wrestling Coach

By Leo Goldman SWX

It’s official, things are going to look a little different for the GFCC Mustangs wrestling team this year as they’ve announced their new head coach will be Jonathan Sears. You may recognize his name because he’s been coaching for the middle school team, but he’s wanted to make the jump up for a while, and so has someone else, who has passed on.

“My dad passed away nearly a year and a half ago and it was always a dream of his for me to coach, for me it wasn’t a huge dream but it’s something I do love. I’ve coached the middle school the last five years and I’ve just really enjoyed it. It’s gone by like the snap of a finger, and incredibly quickly. Every year is honestly incredible.” Said Sears.

The Mustangs will kick off their season the weekend of November 30th at Cascade.