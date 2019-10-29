Germany roundup: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller save Bayern from German Cup upset in Bochum

Associated Press

BERLIN – Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller scored late to help Bayern Munich avoid an upset and beat second-division Bochum 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday.

An own goal from Canadian teen Alphonso Davies in the 36th minute had put the home side on course for a win over the defending champion.

Bochum defended well even after Bayern coach Niko Kovac brought on striker Robert Lewandowski at the break, then Philippe Coutinho and Muller midway through the second half.

“For 60 minutes we didn’t play as we planned to do. Bochum were great,” said Kovac, who criticized his side’s mistakes. “The first half was a missed-pass festival.”

Gnabry equalized with a volley in the 83rd and Muller grabbed the winner in the 89th after Armel Bella Kotchap had been sent off the minute before. The 17-year-old Bochum defender had had an excellent game, but attempted to make up for a mistake by bringing down Muller, who would have been through on goal.

Lewandowski went without scoring for the first time in a competitive game for Bayern this season.

Schalke survived a scare to win 3-2 at second division Arminia Bielefeld, which scored two late goals, struck the post and had the ball cleared off the line in a frenetic finale.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Paderborn 1-0 and Karlsruher SC won 1-0 at second-division rival Darmstadt.

Also, fourth-tier side Saarbrucken scored late to upset Cologne 3-2, Union Berlin defeated Bundesliga rival Freiburg 3-1 away, Hoffenheim won 2-0 at third-division Duisburg, and Stuttgart needed extra time to beat second-division rival Hamburger SV 2-1.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Bundesliga leader Borussia Monchengladbach in the pick of Wednesday’s games.