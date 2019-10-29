Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 30

Basketball

College women: Exhibition: Northwest University at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Golf

College men: Idaho at Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 6:15 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 4 p.m.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Hanford at Gonzaga Prep, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, both 6 p.m.

High school: NE 1B North: Wellpinit at Selkirk, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.