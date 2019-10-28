On the air
Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, 5:29 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 6: Washington at Houston … Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers … NBA
Golf, college
Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
6 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Final: Seattle at LAFC … ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 6: Washington at Houston … 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com