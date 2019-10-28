SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 6: Washington at Houston … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers … NBA

Golf, college

Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

6 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Final: Seattle at LAFC … ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 6: Washington at Houston … 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall