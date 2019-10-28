Late afternoon kickoff set for Nov. 9 game between Washington State, Cal

A late afternoon kickoff time has been set for Washington State’s Nov. 9 game against Cal at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

The Cougars and Golden Bears will start at 4 p.m., WSU announced Monday, and the game will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Networks.

Our road game at Cal next Saturday, Nov. 9 will kick off at 4 pm on the @Pac12Network #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/qPHivuAMSt — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 28, 2019

Both teams are on bye weeks right now and will enter the Pac-12 North matchup with identical records, both overall (4-4) and in conference play (1-4). The Golden Bears are coming off a 38-0 loss to Utah in Salt Lake City, while the Cougars dropped a 37-35 game to then No. 11 Oregon in Eugene.

WSU beat Cal in a low-scoring game last season, but the Cougars were defeated in blowout fashion the last time they visited the Golden Bears in Berkeley. That signified their first loss in the 2017 season.

The Nov. 9 game between WSU and Cal is just one of three Pac-12 games that day. Kickoffs for the three others were announced Monday. Stanford’s game at Colorado will start at noon and air on the Pac-12 Networks and USC’s game at Arizona State is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will air on either ESPN or ABC.