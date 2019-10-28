Joe Flacco’s pain may be Brett Rypien’s gain with Denver Broncos

Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a herniated disk in his neck that puts his season and possibly his career in jeopardy and leaves Denver’s dysfunctional offense in the hands of a trio of quarterbacks who have never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL.

That group includes Spokane’s Brett Rypien, a Shadle Park and Boise State product.

Coach Vic Fangio said Flacco was taken for an MRI on Monday and he wasn’t sure if surgery was necessary.

Former Arkansas QB Brandon Allen will get his first start Sunday since leading the Razorbacks past Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Fangio said he’ll decide this week between two rookies as Allen’s backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or the undrafted Rypien, who is on the practice squad.