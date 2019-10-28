Great Falls Americans Having A Terrific Start To The Season

By Leo Goldman SWX

The Americans have started the year winning 10 of their first 13 games, including a current win streak of four and also winning six of their last seven. From defense to offense, special teams and goal tending, Greg Sears says there’s plenty of recognition to go around for the good performances to start off the year.

“Our depth is one of our biggest strengths…we’ve got a solid roster and four solid lines and our D core has been really tough the past five or six games. Throw Viktor Wenberg in there as one of the best goalies in the league and we’ve got a really good group of guys.” Said Greg Sears