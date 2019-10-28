SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 29

Basketball

College men: Exhibition: Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Golf

College men: Idaho at Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii.

College women: Idaho at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High school girls: GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 4 p.m. NEA: Newport at Lakeside (WA), Colville at Riverside, both 3:30 p.m. NE2B: St. George’s at Davenport, Kettle Falls at Northwest Christian, both 2:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.

Volleyball

High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Rogers, Central Valley at University, North Central at Gonzaga Prep, Shadle Park at Mead, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, all 7 p.m. GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 7 p.m. NEA: Freeman at Newport, Colville at Lakeside (WA), Deer Park at Riverside, all 6:30 p.m. NE1BN: Cusick at Northport, 6 p.m. NE1BS: Wellpinit at Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Valley Christian, Columbia at Harrington, Wellpinit at Odessa, all 6 p.m. Nonleague: Liberty at Chewelah, 4 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

