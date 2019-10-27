Wetzel breaks school record in shutout win, Battlin’ Bears sweep Saints

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

HELENA, Mont., October 27, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College’s Tiara Duford scored the match’s lone goal in the Battlin’ Bears’ 1-0 defeat of Carroll College Sunday afternoon.

Neither team scored through the first 45 minutes of play, but the Battlin’ Bears (10-3-1, 7-2-1 CCC) struck early coming out of the half. Duford’s game-winning shot bounced off the crossbar into the corner before richoteting into the goal.

Finishing with a 14-8 shot advantage, the Battlin’ Bears’ offense outshot the Saints (8-6-2, 4-5-1 CCC) in both periods. Rocky also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Etching her name into program history, Rocky’s goalkeeper Maia Wetzel broke the school record for most shutouts in a single season after recording her ninth this year. The previous record according to available statistics was held by Vanessa Peters who recorded eight in 2008.

The Battlin’ Bears will next play Northwest Christian on November 1 in Portland, Oregon.

As for the men, Rocky Mountain College defeated the Carroll College Fighting Saints in 2-0 shutout win Sunday afternoon.

Taking an assist from Nolan Sherwood, Rocky’s (11-3-0, 10-1-0 CCC) Sky Swenson scored the match’s first goal in the 38th minute. Pablo Ferreira found the back of the net in the 54th minute off an assist from Milo Downey and Marco Kummerle.

Rocky’s goalkeeper Kristofer Wennin recorded eight saves with no goals allowed. Carroll’s (7-8-1, 5-6-0) Kaden Connor pulled in nine saves with two goals allowed.

The Battlin’ Bears held a 21-17 edge in shots and led 4-2 in corner kicks.

Rocky will next travel to Portland, Oregon on November 1 to play Northwest Christian.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.