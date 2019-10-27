Trick play highlights Cooper Kupp’s 220-yard day in London

By Mattias Karen Associated Press

LONDON – Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp had been waiting more than a month to pull off that trick play.

When the chance finally came, they executed it perfectly.

Goff hit Kupp for a 65-yard touchdown pass on a double reverse flea-flicker on Sunday, treating the London crowd to a highlight-reel play as the Los Angeles Rams beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at Wembley Stadium.

For Kupp, it was one of several highlights on a day when he caught seven passes for a career-high 220 yards. But none had a bigger impact on the game as it put the Rams (5-3) ahead for good, 17-10 in the second quarter.

“We’ve been trying to run that for a few weeks now,” Goff said of the flea-flicker. “I joke about it (with the coaches), we don’t run any trick plays. That was the first and best one we’ve ever had. And it was a good one. Maybe we can talk Sean (McVay) into doing a few more now.”

McVay, the Rams head coach, said they’ve had the play drawn up since running a double reverse against the Browns on Sept. 23. Goff said McVay called the same play last week during a win over the Falcons, but that they “thought better of it” that time.

But this time it worked perfectly, albeit with a bit of luck.

Wide receiver Robert Woods ran a reverse and tossed the ball back to Goff, who then hit Kupp along the right sideline. The receiver benefited from corner B.W. Webb falling down as he tried to make a play on the ball.

“I thought I was going to get whacked on it. But he fortunately lost his footing,” Kupp said. “Jared did a great job of throwing the ball into that window.”

Kupp also made a 40-yard catch at the start of the third quarter but didn’t have another grab for the final 27 minutes of the game. He already had a career high by halftime, with 165 yards.

“Something like that only comes about when you have 11 guys on offense executing and doing what they’re supposed to do,” Kupp said.