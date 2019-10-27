On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans … NBA

7 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers … NBA

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh … ESPN

Golf, college

Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM

7 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

