On the air

Sun., Oct. 27, 2019, 10 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans … NBA
7 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers … NBA
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh … ESPN
Golf, college
Noon: East Lake Cup … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
7 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
