NHL roundup: Blues beat Red Wings in OT after blowing lead

Associated Press

DETROIT – David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third-period lead and needed Ryan O’Reilly’s late goal to send it to overtime. The Red Wings have lost eight straight.

Perron scored from the left circle after circling with the puck for a few seconds. He has six goals this season.

O’Reilly had two goals and two assists and Perron added three assists. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Zach Sanford also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the defending champion Blues.

Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula added goals, and Jonathan Bernier made 15 stops.

O’Reilly’s power-play goal tied it at 4-4 with 4:18 left in regulation. He put in a one-timer from the slot.

Bruins 7, Rangers 4

NEW YORK – Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists and Boston scored four times in the second period to beat New York.

Patrice Bergeron scored three goals for his fifth regular-season hat trick, Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara each had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak added five assists to help the Bruins improve to 8-1-2 this season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots as Boston earned a point for the seventh straight game (5-0-2).

Michael Haley, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei scored for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves before being pulled after two periods. The Rangers are 1-5-1 in their last seven.

Islanders 5, Flyers 3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and New York beat Philadelphia to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Anders Lee, Derick Brassard, Ross Johnston and Ryan Pulock also scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his third straight victory.

Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made nine saves on 14 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott midway through the second period.

Blackhawks 5, Kings 1

CHICAGO – Dylan Strome had two goals and assisted on linemate Alex DeBrincat’s score to help Chicago beat Los Angeles to end a four-game skid.

DeBrincat set up both of Strome’s goals as the two former junior hockey teammates clicked again and sparked Chicago’s attack. David Kampf and Drake Caggiula also scored and Robin Lehner made 38 saves.

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook was a healthy scratch for the second time in his career.

Sean Walker scored for Los Angeles.

Golden Knights 5, Ducks 2

LAS VEGAS – Nicolas Roy scored his first career NHL goal in Vegas’ victory over Anaheim.

Making his first appearance for the Golden Knights, Roy split two defenders and slipped a shot through goalie John Gibson’s pads for what turned out to be the winning goal.

Mark Stone, Ryan Reaves, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury made 13 saves. Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks.

Panthers 6, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, Alberta – Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and an assist and Florida scored three goals in just over two minutes to open the second period against Edmonton.

Aaron Ekblad, Noel Acciari, Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. The Panthers improved to 5-2-4, earning at least a point in eight straight games.

James Neal and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers. They have lost three of four to fall to 8-3-1.

Senators 5, Sharks 2

OTTAWA, Ontario – Nick Paul had two goals and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL in Ottawa’s victory over San Jose.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Connor Brown and Anthony Duclair also scored and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. They are 1-2-1 on a five-game trip that ends Tuesday night in Boston.