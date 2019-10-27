Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins leaves Trail Blazers’ game with dislocated left shoulder

Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins suffered a dislocated left shoulder Sunday in Portland’s road win over Dallas.

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts confirmed the injury during a postgame interview with reporters. Collins is expected to have an MRI on Monday. Collins has been ruled out of Monday’s game against San Antonio..

Collins got tangled up with the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic going up for a defensive rebound in the third quarter. Collins immediately grabbed his left shoulder and was in obvious pain as he walked toward Portland’s bench. Two members of the training staff met Collins and escorted him off the court for further medical evaluation.

The training staff was able to put his shoulder back in place “cleanly,” Collins told reporters.

Collins, who will turn 22 next month, has earned a starting role in his third season with the Trail Blazers. He averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in Portland’s first two games.

The Trail Blazers rallied for a 121-119 win over the Mavericks. Collins had 10 points and three boards prior to his injury.

Collins was GU’s first one-and-done freshman in program history. Sacramento drafted Collins with the 10th overall pick in 2017 and subsequently traded him to Portland for the Trail Blazers’ first-round selections at No. 15 and No. 20.

Collins came off the bench in his only season with the Zags, who lost to North Carolina in the 2017 national championship game. He averaged 10 points and 5.9 boards in 17.3 minutes per game.