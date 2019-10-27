SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Monday, October 28

Golf

College men: Idaho at Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii.

College women: Idaho at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Soccer

High school girls: Nonleague: Rogers at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

