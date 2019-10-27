Area Sports Menu for Monday, October 28
Sun., Oct. 27, 2019, 10 p.m.
Golf
College men: Idaho at Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii.
College women: Idaho at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Soccer
High school girls: Nonleague: Rogers at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
