Area roundup: WSU volleyball wins 5-set thriller over Utah; Coug soccer falls to UCLA

Magda Jehlarova had 18 kills and eight blocks and Pia Timmer tallied 17 kills to guide the 24th-ranked Washington State Cougars to a hard-fought, five-set road victory over the Utah Utes (14-7, 6-4)in Pac-12 Conference volleyball action on Sunday by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26, 16-14.

Jocelyn Urias (12) and Kalya Williams (10) also posted double-digit kills for WSU (18-4, 7-3). Alexis Dirige had 23 digs and Hannah Pukis tallied 62 assists as the Cougars moved into a four-way tie for second place in the conference with No. 9 Washington, No. 15 California and UCLA. All four teams trail second-ranked Stanford by one game.

Soccer

Ashley Sanchez and Mia Fishel scored second-half goals and the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins ended a three-game losing streak against No. 19 Washington State with a 2-1 victory in Los Angeles.

The Cougars (10-5-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored in the 33rd minute.

But Sanchez pulled the Bruins (11-4-1, 5-3) even in the 54th minute and Fishel booted the game-winner in the 85th. Anika Rodriguez had an assist on both scores.

The Cougars had been 9-0 this season when scoring first.

