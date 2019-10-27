16th Ranked Battlin’ Bears sweep Bulldogs

By Spencer Martin

DILLON, Mont., October 26, 2019 – Bouncing back from their first conference loss yesterday, the No. 16 ranked Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears swept the Montana Western Bulldogs Saturday evening. Rocky won in 25-18, 25-16, and 25-13.

The Battlin’ Bears (17-8, 7-1 Frontier) held the Bulldogs (8-14, 1-7 Frontier) to just a .015 attack percentage on the night. Montana Western did not hit above .05 in any set.

Rocky was led by Daniella Russell’s match-high 15 kills and 11 digs. Monique Rodriguez also scored in the double digits with 11 kills. Natalie Hilderman had 33 assists while Ayla Embry recorded a team-high 21 digs. Miranda Gallagher posted eight kills with four blocks.

The Bulldogs’ Abee Croninger had a team-high five kills. Tannah Sellers had 18 digs while Madison Richtmyer recorded 17.

The Battlin’ Bears will next play Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho on October 31.

