16th Ranked Battlin’ Bears sweep Bulldogs
Sun., Oct. 27, 2019, 2:54 p.m.
Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.
DILLON, Mont., October 26, 2019 – Bouncing back from their first conference loss yesterday, the No. 16 ranked Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears swept the Montana Western Bulldogs Saturday evening. Rocky won in 25-18, 25-16, and 25-13.
The Battlin’ Bears (17-8, 7-1 Frontier) held the Bulldogs (8-14, 1-7 Frontier) to just a .015 attack percentage on the night. Montana Western did not hit above .05 in any set.
Rocky was led by Daniella Russell’s match-high 15 kills and 11 digs. Monique Rodriguez also scored in the double digits with 11 kills. Natalie Hilderman had 33 assists while Ayla Embry recorded a team-high 21 digs. Miranda Gallagher posted eight kills with four blocks.
The Bulldogs’ Abee Croninger had a team-high five kills. Tannah Sellers had 18 digs while Madison Richtmyer recorded 17.
The Battlin’ Bears will next play Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho on October 31.
For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.