Updates: Washington State visits No. 11 Oregon

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars visit the Oregon Ducks tonight at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on ESPN.

🏈 🏈 🏈

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon 7:30 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Oct. 26: Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks, 7:30 p.m. PDT TV: ESPN

🏈 🏈 🏈

Pregame

Welcome to Middle Earth aka Autzen Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wPmB422Q1g — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 26, 2019

Quick facts

The line: Oregon by 14. O/U: 67

How did the teams fare last week? Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak and saw lots of improvement on defense, routing Colorado 41-10 at Martin Stadium. Oregon took a massive step toward wrapping up the Pac-12 North title, beating No. 25 Washington 35-31 in Seattle to stay unbeaten in conference play.

Why WSU will win: In four straight wins over Oregon, Washington State has generated 40 points per game, and scored at least 30 points in the two losses prior to that. Similar to Washington’s ability to consistently shut down the WSU offense, the Cougars’ Air Raid has always been able to put points up against the Ducks. Admittedly, Oregon’s defense hasn’t looked quite this strong in awhile, and the Cougars shouldn’t presume another 40-point game will be inevitable. But the Ducks, who’d given up just 16 points in three Pac-12 games, finally looked vulnerable in the win over the Huskies, giving up 31 points to a UW offense that has struggled this season. The Cougars functioned much better, especially on third down, with slot receiver Brandon Arconado back in the fold against the Buffaloes; WSU scored touchdowns or field goals on seven of its 14 drives. Oregon’s run defense had been stout most of the season, but UW’s Salvon Ahmed exposed a few holes there, rushing 24 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. Against Colorado, Max Borghi had a career-high 21 touches for 162 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. This will be another chance for the Cougars to put the ball in his hands early and often.

Analysis: What Washington State’s Air Raid is up against Saturday and what UW’s 31-point outing against Oregon told us about the Ducks’ defense Mike Leach’s vaunted Air Raid, which has produced the nation’s leading passer for a second straight year, will be the next task for Oregon’s defense, which hasn’t held the Cougars under 30 points since 2012 – Leach’s first season at the helm in Pullman. | Read more »

Why Oregon will win: WSU’s pass defense has struggled against much lesser quarterbacks than the one they’ll face Saturday in Eugene. The Cougars must feel more confident they can manufacture a few takeaways after picking off three passes in the 31-point win over Colorado, ending a turnover drought that lasted 10 quarters and 166 minutes. But Oregon senior Justin Herbert has thrown just one interception in seven games, compared to 21 touchdowns. That’s one for every 232 pass attempts. Herbert isn’t rattled easily, partially because opponents aren’t usually able to generate the pass rush that’s needed to force the QB into poor decisions. Oregon’s offensive front is among the best in the country, and left tackle Penei Sewell is already a three-time recipient of the Pac-12’s Offensive Lineman of the Week award. Calvin Throckmorton and Shane Lemieux are other members of the Oregon O-line who could be considered for All-American honors when the season is over. Oh, and those three former WSU assistants on Mario Cristobal’s Oregon staff won’t hurt, either, as the Ducks plan for the Cougars.

What happened last time? Oregon’s visit to Pullman in 2018 coincided with ESPN College GameDay’s first visit to the Palouse. Together, the theatrics of the game itself and a visit from the award-winning TV show produced one of the most memorable days in school history for Washington State fans. ESPN analyst Lee Corso slipped on the Cougar mascot’s head near the end of GameDay, picking No. 25 WSU to beat No. 12 Oregon, and the home team led throughout, even after the visitors stormed back in the second half, making things interesting. Four players scored touchdowns for the Cougars to put them up 27-0 at halftime, and WSU went into the break outgaining Oregon 295-39. Herbert led a third-quarter scoring spree for the Ducks, though, and two touchdowns plus two field goals enabled Oregon to cut the lead to 27-20. But Gardner Minshew found Travell Harris downfield for a big completion and later hit Dezmon Patmon for a 22-yard touchdown, driving the nail in the coffin for a 34-20 win.

Strong ground game, second-quarter successes have helped Washington State rack up four straight wins against Oregon While the Washington State football team has had a devil of a time beating its primary rival, it has had its way with the teams from Oregon the last four years. | Read more »

Three things to know

1. Oregon has hired away three of Mike Leach’s position coaches in the last three years. Former Ducks coach Willie Taggart brought Washington State defensive line coach Joe Salave’a on board to coach UO’s offensive line in 2017. Running backs coach Jim Mastro left to become Mario Cristobal’s run game coordinator in 2018 and inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson left this last offseason to work with the Duck linebackers.

Oregon has made a habit of swiping Washington State coaches One of the most robust pipelines in the college football coaching world is the one that exists between the golden wheat fields of the Palouse and the evergreen forests of the Willamette Valley. | Read more »

2. Two members of Oregon’s highly-regarded offensive line are Washington natives and players the Cougars had been targeting throughout the recruiting process. Shane Lemieux, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard, attended Yakima’s West Valley High School, while Calvin Throckmorton, a 6-foot-5, 309-pound tackle, graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue where he was a teammate of ex-WSU linebacker Isaac Dotson.

3. Most are aware that the Cougars have four consecutive wins over Oregon, but did you know WSU is the only team in the Pac-12 Conference with any type of a win streak against the Ducks? Stanford had won three in a row against Oregon, but the Ducks finally ended that drought with a decisive 21-6 win over the Cardinal earlier this season.

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

♦ ♦ ♦

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. WSU: Anthony Gordon 246-347 2,981 29 7 UO: Justin Herbert 158-232 1,882 21 1

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD WSU: Max Borghi 70 512 6 UO: CJ Verdell 89 496 2

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD WSU: Easop Winston Jr. 47 578 9 UO: Jacob Breeland 26 405 6

Team stats

WSU UO Points per game 42.7 35.9 Points allowed per game 28.7 11.9 Total yards 532.7 457.1 Yards passing 440.7 283.6 Yards rushing 92.0 173.6 Yards allowed 439.1 288.6 Pass yards allowed 261.9 178.6 Rush yards allowed 177.3 110.0

Uniforms

Washington State is wearing white jerseys, its traditional road color, for the night game in Eugene. The Cougars will also feature gray helmets and pants. The Cougs’ trademark crimson shows up as the jersey numbers and accents.

The host Oregon Ducks will be going with a dark green look under the lights at Autzen. Forest green jerseys and helmets will be matched with neon yellow numbers and logos.

There’s no escape from your own nightmares.



Week 9 uni combo for @OregonFootball. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Dhizboju6v — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 25, 2019

♦ ♦ ♦

More on the game

Washington State seeks fifth straight win over Oregon, but faces Ducks team with more defensive bite Anthony Gordon would’ve been a few bad injuries away from seeing the field the previous time Washington State visited Oregon. So, because the quarterback never had to worry about strapping on a helmet, he was able to take in the ambience of one of the game’s most revered venues. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 11 Oregon The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against No. 11 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why No. 11 Oregon will beat Washington State Oregon’s four-game skid against WSU will end in the heart of the Willamette Valley, but the Ducks won’t cruise as the oddsmakers suggest. The Cougars have enough offensive firepower to make Mario Cristobal and his staff sweat, but this team hasn’t shown the closing touch that allowed last year’s team to win the close ones. | Read more »

Washington State’s Liam Ryan, Fred Mauigoa epitomize how opposites attract on the gridiron Ryan and Mauigoa never have shared much in common, aside from their mission on the football field: to guarantee the safety of WSU’s record-breaking quarterbacks – Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon among them. But now they’re inseparable. | Read more »

Three weeks after making changes, Washington State defense has its foot on the gas pedal again The “Speed D” moniker that was birthed under the Alex Grinch regime at Washington State is still used as a rallying cry for the Cougars’ defense, even as the old defensive coordinator has moved on, first to Columbus, Ohio, and then to Norman, Oklahoma. | Read more »

Mike Leach praises Oregon QB Justin Herbert but ‘very pleased we have ours instead’ If tossing four more touchdowns and clamping down his fourth win as Washington State’s starting quarterback didn’t do enough for Anthony Gordon’s confidence heading into of the bigger games of the 2019 season, perhaps an encouraging comment from Cougars head coach Mike Leach will do the trick. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: North division may be (unofficially) sealed up, but still plenty of intrigue in the South The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 9 of the Pac-12 Conference football season. | Read more »