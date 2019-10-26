Updates: Washington State visits No. 11 Oregon
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 26, 2019, 3:59 p.m.
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars visit the Oregon Ducks tonight at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on ESPN.
Pregame
Quick facts
The line: Oregon by 14. O/U: 67
How did the teams fare last week? Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak and saw lots of improvement on defense, routing Colorado 41-10 at Martin Stadium. Oregon took a massive step toward wrapping up the Pac-12 North title, beating No. 25 Washington 35-31 in Seattle to stay unbeaten in conference play.
Why WSU will win: In four straight wins over Oregon, Washington State has generated 40 points per game, and scored at least 30 points in the two losses prior to that. Similar to Washington’s ability to consistently shut down the WSU offense, the Cougars’ Air Raid has always been able to put points up against the Ducks. Admittedly, Oregon’s defense hasn’t looked quite this strong in awhile, and the Cougars shouldn’t presume another 40-point game will be inevitable. But the Ducks, who’d given up just 16 points in three Pac-12 games, finally looked vulnerable in the win over the Huskies, giving up 31 points to a UW offense that has struggled this season. The Cougars functioned much better, especially on third down, with slot receiver Brandon Arconado back in the fold against the Buffaloes; WSU scored touchdowns or field goals on seven of its 14 drives. Oregon’s run defense had been stout most of the season, but UW’s Salvon Ahmed exposed a few holes there, rushing 24 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. Against Colorado, Max Borghi had a career-high 21 touches for 162 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. This will be another chance for the Cougars to put the ball in his hands early and often.
What happened last time? Oregon’s visit to Pullman in 2018 coincided with ESPN College GameDay’s first visit to the Palouse. Together, the theatrics of the game itself and a visit from the award-winning TV show produced one of the most memorable days in school history for Washington State fans. ESPN analyst Lee Corso slipped on the Cougar mascot’s head near the end of GameDay, picking No. 25 WSU to beat No. 12 Oregon, and the home team led throughout, even after the visitors stormed back in the second half, making things interesting. Four players scored touchdowns for the Cougars to put them up 27-0 at halftime, and WSU went into the break outgaining Oregon 295-39. Herbert led a third-quarter scoring spree for the Ducks, though, and two touchdowns plus two field goals enabled Oregon to cut the lead to 27-20. But Gardner Minshew found Travell Harris downfield for a big completion and later hit Dezmon Patmon for a 22-yard touchdown, driving the nail in the coffin for a 34-20 win.
Three things to know
1. Oregon has hired away three of Mike Leach’s position coaches in the last three years. Former Ducks coach Willie Taggart brought Washington State defensive line coach Joe Salave’a on board to coach UO’s offensive line in 2017. Running backs coach Jim Mastro left to become Mario Cristobal’s run game coordinator in 2018 and inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson left this last offseason to work with the Duck linebackers.
2. Two members of Oregon’s highly-regarded offensive line are Washington natives and players the Cougars had been targeting throughout the recruiting process. Shane Lemieux, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard, attended Yakima’s West Valley High School, while Calvin Throckmorton, a 6-foot-5, 309-pound tackle, graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue where he was a teammate of ex-WSU linebacker Isaac Dotson.
3. Most are aware that the Cougars have four consecutive wins over Oregon, but did you know WSU is the only team in the Pac-12 Conference with any type of a win streak against the Ducks? Stanford had won three in a row against Oregon, but the Ducks finally ended that drought with a decisive 21-6 win over the Cardinal earlier this season.
Leaders
Team stats
Uniforms
Washington State is wearing white jerseys, its traditional road color, for the night game in Eugene. The Cougars will also feature gray helmets and pants. The Cougs’ trademark crimson shows up as the jersey numbers and accents.
The host Oregon Ducks will be going with a dark green look under the lights at Autzen. Forest green jerseys and helmets will be matched with neon yellow numbers and logos.
More on the game
