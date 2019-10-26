Top 25 football roundup: Kansas State shocks No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41

Associated Press

Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes.

Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it a yard early.

James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone to help the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snap the Sooners’ nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.

Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more scores.

(1) Alabama 48, Arkansas 7: Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns filling in for injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa in the Crimson Tide’s (8-0, 5-0 SEC) win over the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Even without the Heisman Trophy candidate Tagovailoa, the Tide raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and Jones only played one drive into the second half. The Razorbacks couldn’t muster much challenge on either side of the ball.

(2) LSU 23, (9) Auburn 20: Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in LSU’s (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) victory over Auburn (6-2, 3-2) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which couldn’t put away Auburn until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.

(3) Ohio State 38, (13) Wisconsin 7: J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) routed the Badgers (6-2, 3-2) in driving rain in Columbus, Ohio.

Dobbins slashed Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.

(4) Clemson 59, Boston College 7: Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, reserve receiver Diondre Overton caught three scoring passes and the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) blasted the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) in Clemson, South Carolina, for their 23rd straight victory.

(6) Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes – three to Pat Freiermuth – and the Nittany Lions (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had little trouble shutting down the Spartans’ (4-4, 2-3) anemic offense in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Nittany Lions avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons.

(19) Michigan 45, (8) Notre Dame 14: Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Shea Patterson threw for two scores in the second, helping the Wolverines (6-2) rout the Irish (5-2) in driving rain in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams under coach Jim Harbaugh.

TCU 35, (15) Texas 27: Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, and the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) beat the Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) in Fort Worth, Texas.

Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12’s worse pass defense and ran for a clinching score late as the Horned Frogs bounced back from consecutive conference road losses.

(17) Minnesota 52, Maryland 10: Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become the Gophers’ (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) career leader in all-purpose yards, and Seth Green had two touchdown runs in a win over the Terrapins (3-5, 1-4) in Minneapolis.

Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help Minnesota reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941.

(20) Iowa 20, Northwestern 0: Nate Stanley passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) allowed just 202 yards of total offense while shutting out the Wildcats (1-6, 0-5) in Evanston, Illinois.

Iowa had its second shutout of the season and fourth in two years.

(21) Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 0: Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to help the Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) run their winning streak to 13 by beating the Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) in Mobile, Alabama.

Oklahoma State 34, (23) Iowa State 27: Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) beat the Cyclones (5-3, 3-2) in Ames, Iowa.

Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez gave the Cowboys a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.