Pac-12 football roundup: Joshua Kelley, UCLA run over No. 24 Arizona State

Associated Press

Joshua Kelley scored a career-high four touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards to lead UCLA to a 42-32 victory over No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night in Pasadena, California.

Kelley has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past four games. The Bruins scored on five of their first six drives, including four straight from late in the first quarter to midway in the third after it was tied at 7.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 23 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore injured his left leg after being hit on a scramble during the fourth quarter and did not return.

UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has won consecutive games for only the second time in Chip Kelly’s two-year tenure.

Jayden Daniels had 338 all-purpose yards and accounted for all four touchdowns for Arizona State (5-3, 2-3). He threw for 271 yards and three fourth-quarter touchdowns, completing 20 of 29. Daniels also rushed for 67 yards, including a 1-yard sneak during the first quarter that tied it.

Eno Benjamin, who came into the game second in the Pac-12 in rushing average, was held to 46 yards on 13 carries.

Kelley is averaging 135.3 yards in his past four games after mustering just 52 per game in his first three. He opened the scoring with 10:53 remaining in the first quarter on a leap over the middle from 1 yard. The touchdown came five plays after Elisha Guidry recovered Benjamin’s fumble at the Sun Devils’ 42 yard-line.

The senior had 100 yards in the first half, including a 5-yard TD late in the first quarter and a 16-yard run up the middle midway through the second quarter as the Bruins took control.

Stanford 41, Arizona 31: K.J. Costello returned to Stanford’s starting lineup and led the Cardinal (4-4, 2-3) to a victory over the Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) in Palo Alto, California.

The senior quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns after missing three games with a thumb injury.

The Wildcats went with two quarterbacks, starting the athletic Kahlil Tate, who passed for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Costello rifled passes to 12 different receivers, including a pair of touchdown passes to Simi Fehoko and one to Brycen Tremayne, whose only two receptions have both gone for touchdowns.

Connor Wedington caught seven passes for 61 yards for Stanford.

(12) Utah 35, Cal 0: Zack Moss ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, breaking two more school rushing records, as the Utes (7-1, 4-1) routed the Golden Bears (4-4, 1-4) in Salt Lake City.

After becoming Utah’s career leader in yards rushing last week, Moss increased his total to 33 touchdowns on the ground and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978-81. Moss also reached 100 yards rushing for the 15th time, breaking the school record he had shared with Devontae Booker and John White IV.

Moss also finished with 89 yards on three receptions.

California’s defense had held 14 consecutive opponents under 25 points, the longest active streak in the country.

It took Utah just a half to snap that streak, even with a hobbled quarterback.