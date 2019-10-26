Oregon linebacker Troy Dye to miss Washington State game with broken thumb

EUGENE – Troy Dye, the leading tackler and defensive captain for No. 11 Oregon, isn’t dressed and won’t play for the Ducks tonight against Washington State.

Dye played through a broken thumb in Oregon’s win over Washington last Saturday, practiced for the Ducks this week and was announced as a starter, but the linebacker wasn’t in uniform during pregame warmups and wore sweatpants with a bright pink cast over his injured hand.

Oregon’s senior and No. 1 “Will” linebacker had made 40 consecutive starts before Saturday’s Homecoming game and has led the Ducks in tackles in 20 of the last 44 games. Dye currently leads UO’s defense with 38 tackles and has a sack and interception.

Junior Dru Mathis took warmup reps at Dye’s inside linebacker position and is expected to start in place of the fourth-year player against the Cougars.

WSU will also be without a few rotational middle linebackers in tonight’s Pac-12 North game. Redshirt junior Dillon Sherman is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game with an undisclosed lower body injury and another redshirt junior, Dominick Silvels, didn’t make the trip to Eugene and will miss another game as he continues to deal with unspecified personal issues.