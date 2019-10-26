Montana uses second-half surge to rally past Eastern Washington 34-17

Staff ,wire reports

MISSOULA – Sophomore running back Marcus Knight ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to help the Montana Grizzlies rally past Eastern Washington 34-17 Saturday.

Knight’s touchdown runs of 4, 45 and 9 yards backed a successful first start by junior quarterback Cam Humphrey, who was in for injured senior Dalton Sneed.

Humphrey threw for a touchdown as the Grizzlies, ranked 11th in the FCS coach’s poll, improved to 6-2, 3-1 in the Big Sky Conference.

Eastern Washington (3-5, 2-2) led 14-3 midway through the second quarter after a 5-yard scoring run by Tamarick Pierce. Montana’s ensuing drive covered 65 yards and was capped by Knight’s first touchdown, cutting the gap to 14-10.

After a 35-yard field goal by Seth Harrison put Eastern up 17-10 at 8:56 of the third quarter, Knight then tore off his long run, on a third-and-1 at the 7:18 mark. A Brandon Purdy field goal from 46 yards put the Grizzlies ahead for good, 20-17, before the quarter ended.

After Knight’s final touchdown, Eastern muffed a fair catch on the ensuing kickoff and Malik Flowers recovered for Montana at the Eagles’ 23. That set up a 6-yard scoring pass from Humphrey to Samuel Akem. Montana led 34-17 with 12:02 left in the game.

Humphrey was 20 of 29 passing for 176 yards.

Eastern quarterback Eric Barriere was 22 of 41 for 264 yards, including a 30-yard scoring strike to Andrew Boston.