Idaho state soccer: Coeur d’Alene Charter, Sandpoint girls win state titles

From staff reports

Isabella Lucky, Sarah Hines and Cadence Wilson scored a goal apiece as the Coeur d’Alene Charter girls downed Sugar-Salem 3-1 in the Idaho 3A state championship game at Middleton HS in Middleton, Idaho.

Mercedes Zepeda had four saves for Coeur d’Alene Charter (18-0-0), which has won four straight state titles.

Emma Siddoway scored the lone goal for the Diggers (18-2-1).

Sandpoint 2, Kuna 0: Kylie Williams scored in the 16th minute and the Bulldogs (12-3-0) shut out the Kavemen (12-3-1) in the 4A state championship match at Middleton HS.

Hattie Larson had two saves for Sandpoint, which had lost in the title game each of the past three seasons.

Coeur d’Alene 1, Eagle 0 (SO): Lily Foster made six saves in regulation as the Vikings (7-5-4) topped the Mustangs (7-6-3) 7-6 in the shootout to claim the 5A state consolation title at Meridian HS.

Boys

Idaho Falls 4, Moscow 0: Jameson Lee scored twice as the Tigers (12-3-3) shut out the Bears (7-5-2) in the 4A third-place game at Brothers Park in Caldwell.

In the 5A third-place game, Lake City forfeited to Madison.

Coeur d’Alene 2, Borah 1 (SO): Alex Rayes scored in regulation and converted his penalty kick as the Vikings (12-3-1) beat the Lions (10-6-3) 6-5 in a shootout in the 5A state consolation final at Eagle HS.

Cooper Proctor had fives saves and scored in the shootout for Coeur d’Alene.