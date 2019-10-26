Griz Rebound with 34-17 Win over Eastern Washington

By Keith Demolder SWX

After suffering their first conference loss of the season to Sacramento State last Saturday, the Montana Grizzlies rebounded with a home victory over rival Eastern Washington 34-17—their 600th win all-time.

Although it might have taken 24 second-half points, the Griz pulled off yet another come from behind win thanks to offensive performances from backup quarterback Cam Humphrey and starting running back Marcus Knight.

Montana scored on their first drive of the game via a Brandon Purdy 35-yard field goal, and then failed to score for the next 18 minutes while the Eagles scored two second-quarter touchdowns in the span of two-and-a-half minutes.

Knight would score on a four-yard touchdown rush before a halftime score of 14-10 Eastern Washington.

The second half, though, featured completely different play from both teams.

After a 35-yard field goal from Eagles kicker Seth Harrison put EWU up 17-10, UM scored 24 unanswered points thanks to touchdowns from Knight (45 yards, 9 yards) and wide receiver Samuel Akem (6 yards).

Just a week after the Griz allowed Sacramento State to score a season-high 49 points on 561 yards of total offense, the Maroon and Silver gave up just 365 total yards to one of the most dangerous offenses in the Big Sky Conference.

Big plays from line backer Dante Olson (14 total tackles) and safety Robby Hauck (10 tackles, 1.0 sack) ensured that a powerful Eagles offense was kept at bay.

Offensively, junior college transfer Marcus Knight was the player of the game for Montana as he rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 65 yards.

In his first start of his Grizzly career, backup Cam Humphrey completed 20 of his 29 passes for a cool 176 yards and one touchdown.

Usual starter Dalton Sneed remains out with an ankle injury and is still questionable to go for next week’s contest against Portland State.

Make sure to tune in to SWX Tonight this week to listen to head coach Bobby Hauck’s reactions after yet another Montana victory.