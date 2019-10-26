District slowpitch softball: Central Valley wins 4A district title, Lewis and Clark also advances to state

From staff reports

Madison Saty drove in a pair of runs on two hits and Central Valley defeated Chiawana 7-2 in the District 8 4A title at Central Valley HS on Saturday.

Haley Lance, Maddie McVey and Jaidyn Smith added three hits apiece for the Bears (17-2).

Both CV (17-2) and the Riverhawks advance to the state tournament on Nov. 1-2 at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Lewis and Clark 7, University 5: Madelyn Dibble drove in a pair of runs on four hits, including a home run, and the Tigers (12-8) defeated the Titans (12-10) to place third and advance to the state tournament.

3A/2A

Abby Findley threw a complete game, had three hits and two RBIs and Hermiston defeated Mt. Spokane 10-9 in the District 8 3A/2A championship game at Mt. Spokane HS.

Both the Bulldogs and and the Wildcats (18-2) advance to the state tournament in Yakima.

Rogers 19, East Valley 2: Destiny Sandbergen threw a complete game and had a home run as the Pirates (14-9) defeated the Knights (7-14) to place third and advance to the state tournament.