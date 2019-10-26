Big Sky football roundup: North Dakota stuns Montana State

Associated Press

Alex Cloyd blocked a punt in the end zone and Jayson Coley recovered for a touchdown with 4 minutes remaining to spark North Dakota’s 16-12 victory over FCS No. 9 Montana State in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Saturday.

Cloyd lined up at left tackle, broke through a block and smothered the punt. Coley recovered for the Fighting Hawks (5-3) as the ball was bouncing out of the end zone toward the field of play.

Both teams scored one touchdown on offense. Fighting Hawks backup quarterback Brock Boltmann threw a touchdown on his only pass attempt, 36 yards to Travis Toivonen for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Montana State (5-3) scored its only touchdown with Troy Andersen’s go-ahead 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for a 12-10 lead.

(5) Weber State 36, (22) UC Davis 20: Trey Tuttle kicked five field goals to help the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0) beat the host Aggies (4-5, 2-3) in Davis, California.

Weber State entered the game tied with Sacramento State atop the conference standings. The Hornets host Weber State next Saturday.

UC Davis had its two-game win streak snapped.

Josh Davis and Kevin Smith had touchdown runs for the Wildcats.

(8) Sacramento State 38, Cal Poly 14: Elijah Dotson ran 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns and the Hornets (6-2, 4-0) beat the Mustangs (2-6, 1-4) in San Luis Obispo, California.

Kevin Thomson passed for 171 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 104 yards for the Hornets. BJ Perkinson added 57 yards rushing with two TDs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sacramento State scored 17 points in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third to make it 24-0.

Northern Arizona 31, Portland State 29: Luis Aguilar kicked a 38-yard field goal with 4 seconds left and the Lumberjacks (4-4, 2-2) rallied past the Vikings (5-4, 3-2) in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Portland State took a 29-28 lead on Cody Williams’ 21-yard field goal with 1:26 left to play.

NAU quarterback Case Cookus had plenty of time to lead his team to victory, moving into second place on the Lumberjacks’ all-time passing list while completing 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards on the drive.

Southern Utah 59, Idaho State 34: Chris Helbig completed 20 of 25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, Carlton Johnson returned one of his two interceptions for a 51-yard touchdown and the host Thunderbirds (2-7, 1-4) cruised by the Bengals (3-5, 2-3) in Cedar City, Utah.

Helbig also had one of SUU’s three rushing touchdowns as the Thunderbirds (2-7, 1-4) carried it 56 times for 233 yards. He has 13 touchdown passes on the season to go along with six on the ground.