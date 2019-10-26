Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 27
Sat., Oct. 26, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Golf
College men and women: North Idaho at Northwest Christian Invitational in Creswell, Oregon.
College women: Idaho at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Hockey
KIJHL: Spokane at Summerland, 2 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga at Portland Fall Classic in Vancouver, Washington.
Soccer
College men: Pac-12: Washington at San Diego State, 2:30 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at UCLA, noon; Washington at USC, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, noon; Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.
College women: Washington State at Redbird Duals in Normal, Illinois. Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Washington at Colorado, both noon.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:55 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.