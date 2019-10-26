Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 27

Golf

College men and women: North Idaho at Northwest Christian Invitational in Creswell, Oregon.

College women: Idaho at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Summerland, 2 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga at Portland Fall Classic in Vancouver, Washington.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Washington at San Diego State, 2:30 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at UCLA, noon; Washington at USC, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, noon; Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.

College women: Washington State at Redbird Duals in Normal, Illinois. Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Washington at Colorado, both noon.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:55 a.m.