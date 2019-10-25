USC roars to a 35-31 comeback win over Colorado

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. – Kedon Slovis threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left and Southern California escaped Folsom Field with a 35-31 win Friday night over the hard-luck Colorado Buffaloes, who nearly pulled off their first victory over the Trojans.

The Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) improved to 14-0 against Colorado with their first win in four road games this season and they handed the Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) their fourth straight loss.

USC caught a couple of big breaks on the winning touchdown drive.

The first came when Slovis was strip-sacked by outside linebacker Jamar Montgomery for a 10-yard loss, but running back Kenan Christon recovered for the Trojans.

Slovis then hit Drake London for 19 yards and on third-and-1 from the 50, Quincy Jountti looked like he was stuffed, but the officials spotted the ball for a first down. Four plays later, Pittman took a short pass and weaved his way through the Colorado secondary for the go-ahead score.

Pittman also caught a 44-yard TD pass earlier in the fourth quarter.

Steven Montez threw three TD passes, including a 71-yarder to Laviska Shenault Jr. on the second play of the second half, but he wasn’t the same after taking a hard hit from safety Hunter Echols late in the third quarter, and the Buffaloes blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.

Montez’s backup, Blake Stenstrom, came in with 4 seconds left in the third quarter and gained 27 yards on a keeper but was replaced by Montez to start the fourth quarter. An 18-yard gain by running back Alex Fontenot, however, was negated by tight end Jalen Harris’ hold and the drive fizzled.

The Trojans pulled to 31-28 on Slovis’ 44-yard touchdown toss to Pittman with 11:25 remaining. Pittman finished with 156 yards on seven catches and Slovis completed 30 of 44 passes for 406 yards.