USC roars to a 35-31 comeback win over Colorado
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, 10:06 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. – Kedon Slovis threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left and Southern California escaped Folsom Field with a 35-31 win Friday night over the hard-luck Colorado Buffaloes, who nearly pulled off their first victory over the Trojans.
The Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) improved to 14-0 against Colorado with their first win in four road games this season and they handed the Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) their fourth straight loss.
USC caught a couple of big breaks on the winning touchdown drive.
The first came when Slovis was strip-sacked by outside linebacker Jamar Montgomery for a 10-yard loss, but running back Kenan Christon recovered for the Trojans.
Slovis then hit Drake London for 19 yards and on third-and-1 from the 50, Quincy Jountti looked like he was stuffed, but the officials spotted the ball for a first down. Four plays later, Pittman took a short pass and weaved his way through the Colorado secondary for the go-ahead score.
Pittman also caught a 44-yard TD pass earlier in the fourth quarter.
Steven Montez threw three TD passes, including a 71-yarder to Laviska Shenault Jr. on the second play of the second half, but he wasn’t the same after taking a hard hit from safety Hunter Echols late in the third quarter, and the Buffaloes blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.
Montez’s backup, Blake Stenstrom, came in with 4 seconds left in the third quarter and gained 27 yards on a keeper but was replaced by Montez to start the fourth quarter. An 18-yard gain by running back Alex Fontenot, however, was negated by tight end Jalen Harris’ hold and the drive fizzled.
The Trojans pulled to 31-28 on Slovis’ 44-yard touchdown toss to Pittman with 11:25 remaining. Pittman finished with 156 yards on seven catches and Slovis completed 30 of 44 passes for 406 yards.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.