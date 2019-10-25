Santa Clara’s Kelcie Hedge, Kelsey Turnbow happy to be back home as Broncos take on Gonzaga women’s soccer

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for Santa Clara women’s soccer players Kelcie Hedge and Kelsey Turnbow.

Hedge, a redshirt senior, played four years for Post Falls High before attending the University of Washington for two years.

Turnbow, a junior, was a Central Valley Bear for two years before her family moved to Arizona.

Both play key roles for the Broncos as Santa Clara comes to Gonzaga on Saturday to play the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. at Luger Field.

This will be the second and final time the two will play in front of their Spokane-area families against the Zags.

Hedge has had this game circled on her calendar since the schedules were released, longing to play in front of her friends and family.

“I have been excited for a couple weeks now for this game and I’m a huge family person, so (I can’t wait) to go home and have all my family and all my friends there to support us,” Hedge said. “I’ve grown up watching Gonzaga all my life, and so to be able to play against them and compete in their facilities (is great).”

Turnbow has family scattered across the country – her direct family lives in Tennessee – but she’s excited to see her extended family in the area that she hasn’t seen in a while.

After graduation, the two have aspirations to play at the next level, in the National Women’s Soccer League and possibly for the U.S. Women’s National Team. It would be a surprise if they don’t get a look from the national team, given all the personal accolades they have racked up over their careers.

Hedge was a MAC Hermann semifinalist, given to the top men’s and women’s collegiate soccer player as well as a first-team All-American.

Turnbow was first-team All-WCC and first-team All-West Region.

Both have consistently participated with multiple levels of the youth women’s national team since they were 15.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words, but it’s super, super exciting and I’m super honored to represent my little town,” Hedge said. “Once I’m kind of done with my aspirations, I want to go back to my town and inspire the younger generation.”

“It has been such an honor I will never forget, but it’s a privilege to put on the (U.S. jersey) every year,” Turnbow said. “You’re playing for something greater than yourself. You’re playing for the whole country.”