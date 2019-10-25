SWX Home
Prep football: Jovan Ruffin interception return lifts Ferris over Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Brent Jones rushed for 103 yards with two touchdowns, completing Ferris’ 20-14 comeback victory over Lewis and Clark in a Greater Spokane League 4A game at Albi Stadium on Friday.

Jovan Ruffin returned an interception 20 yards with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining for the winning score for the Saxons (7-1, 3-1).

Keani Guthmueller had two touchdown catches for the Tigers (2-6, 0-4).

Shadle Park 42, Rogers 0: Xavier Atkins had six receptions for 96 yards with four touchdowns, leading the visiting Highlanders (5-3, 2-0) past the Pirates (1-7, 0-2) in a GSL 3A contest at Albi Stadium.

Logan Doyle was 6 of 8 for 74 yards with two TD passes, while Ryan Schmidt completed 3 of 8 for 101 yards and a pair of scores.

Danny Rupp rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries for Rogers.

Great Northern League

Clarkston 34, East Valley 7: Steve Baiye caught a pair of touchdown passes and the Bantams (7-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-6, 0-3) to clinch the GNL title.

West Valley 33, Cheney 27: Matthew Allen threw for 300 yards and four touchdown passes and the Eagles (5-3, 1-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-4, 1-2).

Cheney’s Dalton Harriett rushed 74 yards with a touchdown.

Pullman 13, Othello 7: Carson Coulter threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Kramer and the visiting Greyhounds (6-2) defeated the Huskies (4-4) in a nonleague game.

Northeast A

Deer Park 23, Freeman 0: Chaz Bird threw a TD pass, Matthew Jorgensen added a rushing score and the visiting Stags (7-0, 5-0) beat the Scotties (3-5, 3-2).

Colville 49, Medical Lake 8: Grant Michaliszyn rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Indians (6-2, 4-1) defeated the Cardinals (0-7, 0-5). Joe Griffey had a 64-yard TD catch for Medical Lake.

Riverside 28, Newport 14: Sammy DesRoches carried 27 times for 118 yards, Jonny DesRoches scored on a 98-yard TD run and the visiting Rams (6-2, 4-2) upended the Grizzles (4-4, 1-4).

Northeast 2B

Asotin 10, Liberty 6: Details for this game were unavailable.

Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian 6: Jake Jeanneret threw four touchdowns passes and the visiting Cougars (4-4, 2-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-8, 0-2). Nick Franks had three TD receptions for Chewelah.

Reardan 23, Colfax 22: Tyler Sprecher scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 7 seconds remaining, and the Indians (5-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1). Sprecher rushed for 116 yards and two TDs on 23 attempts.

Davenport 39, Lakeside 32: Gavin Boggs rushed for 274 yards with five touchdowns and the Gorillas (5-3) defeated the Eagles (1-7) in a nonleague game.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 34, Manson 7: Details for this game were unavailable.

Oroville 41, Kettle Falls 0: Details for this game were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Republic 58, Wellpinit 16: Details for this game were unavailable.

Selkirk 50, Northport 0: Jay Link threw for 270 yards and five touchdown passes and the Rangers (6-1, 6-0) defeated the visiting Mustangs (3-5, 2-5).

Southeast 1B

Colton 68, Touchet 26: Details for this game were unavailable.

Tekoa-Rosalia 30, St. John-Endicott 0: Details for this game were unavailable.

Central Washington 1B

Odessa 92, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6: Marcus King had 190 rushing yards and three touchdowns – along with two receiving touchdowns – to lead the Tigers (7-0, 6-0) over the visiting Warriors (7-1, 5-1) in a Central Washington 1B league game on Friday.

Jett Nelson had 154 passing yards and four touchdown passes for Odessa.

Odessa, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, defeated second-ranked Almira/Coulee-Hartline in last year’s state championship game 63-12.

Wilbur-Creston 72, Soap Lake 19: Brayden Seylor and Carter Locke combined for 382 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and the Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) defeated the Eagles (3-4, 1-4).

Idaho

Moscow 27, Lakeland 14: Details for this game were unavailable.

Sandpoint 56, Evergreen 6: Details for this game were unavailable.

Timberlake 48, Kellogg 6: Details for this game were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 31, Priest River 0: Details for this game were unavailable.

St. Maries 47, Orofino 8: Details for this game were unavailable.

Mullan 50, Lakeside 36: The Tigers (6-2, 5-1) defeated the visiting Knights (5-1, 4-1) in a North Star league game. Jayson Hall returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Lakeside.

