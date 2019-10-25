Idaho state soccer: Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene Charter girls advance to state title games
Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, 5:37 p.m.
Sandy Faulkner and Sara Hines scored goals and Coeur d’Alene Charter beat Marsh Valley (14-3-2) 2-1 in an Idaho 3A State semifinal at Vallivue HS in Caldwell on Thursday.
CdAC (17-0-0) advances to play Sugar-Salem (18-1-1) – a 2-1 winner over Weiser – in the state title game on Saturday at noon at Middleton HS. The Panthers are looking for their fourth consecutive 3A state title.
Sandpoint 1, Bishop Kelly 0 (SO): The Bulldogs (11-3-0) topped the Knights (18-1-1) 10-9 in a shootout after a scoreless regulation and overtime periods in an Idaho 4A State semifinal at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Sandpoint faces Kuna (18-2-1) – a 3-1 winner over Skyline – in the state title game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Middleton HS.
Boys
Skyview 5, Lake City 0: John Isasi scored two goals and the Hawks (9-7-3) shut out the Timberwolves (9-4-4) in an Idaho 5A State semifinal at Eagle HS. Tyler Allred made three saves for Lake City, which will play in the state third-place game on Saturday at noon.
