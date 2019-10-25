Area Sports Menu for Saturday, October 26

Cross country

High school: District 7 championships at Harrington GC, 11 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, 11:05 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men and women: North Idaho at Northwest Christian Invitational in Creswell, Oregon.

Hockey

WHL: Prince Albert at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State at Head of the American in Gold River, California.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, North Idaho at Walla Walla, both 2:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, North Idaho at Walla Walla, both noon.

High school boys: Idaho 5A State at Eagle HS: Coeur d’Alene vs. Borah, 9 a.m.; Lake City at Madison, noon. Idaho 4A State at Brothers Park, Caldwell: Moscow at Idaho Falls, noon.

High school girls: Idaho 5A State at Meridian HS: Coeur d’Alene vs. Eagle, 9 a.m. Idaho 4A State at Middleton HS: Sandpoint vs. Kuna, 6 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Middleton HS: Coeur d’Alene Charter vs. Sugar-Salem, noon. District 7 2B: Kettle Falls vs. Northwest Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

High school: District 8 4A at Central Valley HS: University vs. Central Valley, Lewis and Clark vs. Chiawana, both noon; winner of University/Central Valley vs. winner of Lewis and Clark/Chiawana, 1:30 p.m. District 8 3A/2A at Mt. Spokane HS: Rogers vs. Hermiston, 11 a.m.; East Valley vs. Mt. Spokane, 12:30 p.m.; winner of Rogers/Hermiston vs. winner of East Valley/Mt. Spokane, 2 p.m.

Swimming

College: Whitworth at NWC Sprint Pentathlon in Walla Walla, 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.

College women: Washington State at Redbird Duals in Normal, Illinois. Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon. Big Sky: Weber State at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m.; Idaho State at Idaho, 6. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 6 p.m.

High school: NE 1B: Columbia at Selkirk, Northport at Wellpinit, Curlew at Valley Christian, all noon. Nonleague: Harrington at Cusick, noon; Freeman at Chelan, 1 p.m.; Lakeside (WA) at Chelan, Freeman at Cascade (Leavenworth), both 3.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.