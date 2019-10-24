Washington State’s Anthony Gordon added to watch list for Manning Award

PULLMAN – Anthony Gordon has been the most productive quarterback in college football this season and now Washington State’s redshirt senior joins a handful of the nation’s best quarterbacks on the watch list for the 2019 Manning Award.

On Thursday, the Pacifica, California, native was added to the watch list for the award that recognizes the nation’s top quarterback and the only QB award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Gordon’s inclusion was imminent as the first-year WSU starter leads the country in passing yards (2,918), passing yards per game (425.9) and total offensive yards per game (431.1). He’s also tied for the national lead with 29 passing touchdowns and tied for eighth in completion percentage (70.9).

Nobody else in college football has thrown for 300 yards six times and Gordon’s season includes five 400-yard efforts. He’s been named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week four times this season.

Pac-12 quarterbacks on the original watch list included Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Stanford’s K.J. Costello, Colorado’s Steven Montez and Arizona’s Khalil Tate. Washington’s Jacob Eason and Utah’s Tyler Huntley were added with Gordon by the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday.

Finalists will be determined by a panel of media members and the list will be released on Dec. 5. The Manning Award winner will be announced following the national championship game on Jan. 13.

Gordon is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top offensive player.