Prep volleyball roundup: Teagan Webster dishes 28 assists, Shadle Park beats Rogers

Teagan Webster had 28 assists, five aces and seven digs and visiting Shadle Park (1-7) beat Rogers (0-8) 27-25, 25-20, 25-18 in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep def. Central Valley (25-7, 25-22, 27-25): Maddie Davies had 15 kills and the Bullpups (4-4) beat the visiting Bears (3-5).

Lewis and Clark def. Ferris (25-22, 25-20, 25-23): Katarina Kenlein had 28 assists and the visiting Tigers (3-5) defeated the Saxons (6-2). Jasmine Ereaux added 19 digs for Lewis and Clark. Allison Lukas had 32 assists for Ferris.

Great Northern League

East Valley def. Clarkston (27-25, 25-20, 25-22): Megan Lange had 25 assists with 18 digs and the Knights (8-4) defeated the visiting Bantams (2-10).

Cheney def. West Valley (25-16, 25-12, 25-14): Sara Graham had 17 assists with 10 digs and the Blackhawks (7-5) beat the visiting Eagles (1-10).

Northeast A

Freeman def. Colville (25-19, 25-20, 25-19): Jordyn Goldsmith had 12 kills with six blocks and the visiting Scotties (9-2) defeated the Indians (7-4).

Lakeside def. Newport (25-15, 25-9, 25-12): Jamie Kennedy had eight kills, three aces and two blocks and the Eagles (11-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10).

Deer Park def. Medical Lake (18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-11): Paige Thomson had 21 kills and the Stags (3-8) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-11).

Springdale def. Riverside (25-21, 25-15, 27-25): Andrea Wellhausen had 16 kills and Mattea Gines had 26 digs and the Chargers (7-3) beat the visiting Rams (8-6) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian def. St. George’s (25-12, 25-9, 25-5): Madi Zorn had 11 aces and 25 assists and the visiting Crusaders (9-1) beat the Dragons (1-9).

Wilbur-Creston def. Davenport (25-8, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17): Madison Fraizer had nine kills and the Wildcats (7-3) defeated the visiting Gorillas (2-8).

Chewelah def. Kettle Falls (25-12, 25-11, 25-16): Lily Kirry had eight kills and eight digs and the Cougars (7-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-6).

Liberty def. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (25-14, 25-20, 25-12): Maisie Burnham had 19 kills and the visiting Lancers (2-1) beat the Broncos (0-4). Taylor Galbreath had seven assists, six digs, and five kills for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Colfax def. Tekoa-Rosalia (25-19, 25-14, 25-9): Justice Brown had 18 assists and nine aces and the visiting Bulldogs (11-1) beat the Timberwolves (4-9).

Reardan def. Upper Columbia Academy (25-14, 25-13, 25-8).

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline def. Harrington (25-10, 25-8, 25-7): Makenna Oliver had 16 assists and the Warriors (11-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-10).

Colton def. Touchet (25-15, 31-29, 25-15): Josie Schultheis had 29 digs with three aces and the Wildcats (3-4) beat the visiting Indians (0-6).

Selkirk def. Cusick (25-19, 25-3, 25-12): Aralee Robertson had eight aces and the Rangers (9-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-7).

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse def. Prescott (25-9, 25-14, 25-15): Ashlynn Archer had 15 blocks, 14 kills and six aces and the visiting Eagles (7-6) beat the Tigers (0-9).

Oakesdale def. Pomeroy (25-16, 25-19, 25-22): Gianna Anderson had 17 kills and the Nighthawks (10-2) beat the visiting Pirates (10-1).