Prep girls soccer roundup: Makenna Benson’s hat trick clinches GNL title for Cheney

From staff reports

Makenna Benson scored a hat trick and Cheney (13-3-0-0, 11-1-0-0) beat visiting West Valley (11-3-0-0, 9-2-0-0) 3-1 to clinch the Great Northern League title on Thursday.

East Valley 2, Clarkston 1: Janis Oliver opened the scoring in the third minute and the Knights (7-8-0-0, 5-6-0-0) beat the Bantams (5-8-1-0, 3-8-0-0). Luella Skinner scored for Clarkston.

Northeast A

Deer Park 16, Medical Lake 0: Hannah Hodgson scored a hat trick and the Stags (12-2-0-0, 10-1-0-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-12-0-0, 0-11-0-0) to clinch a share of the NEA title. Livvy Moore dished out three assists for Deer Park.

Freeman 6, Colville 1: Riley Hawley had two goals and Makayla Werner had three assists and the visiting Scotties (15-10-0-0, 11-1-0-0) beat the Indians (5-9-0-0, 5-7-0-0) to clinch a share of the NEA title.

Lakeside 14, Newport 0: Kayte Ustimenko scored four goals and the Eagles (9-4-1-0,7-4-1-0) beat the visiting Grizzles (2-14-0-0, 2-10-0-0).