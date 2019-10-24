Prep football: Ryan Blair tosses 6 TD passes and Mead beats University

From staff reports

Ryan Blair tossed six touchdown passes, Nick Terrill rushed for 128 yards and a score and Mead beat University 52-21 in a Greater Spokane League 4A matchup in the late game at Albi Stadium on Thursday.

Blair went 23 of 32 for 431 yards for the Panthers (6-2, 3-1). Keli’i Zalopany made seven catches for 181 yards with three TDs, Kaveh Abghari added two touchdown catches and Evan Wiersma had one.

Bryson Moore carried 20 times for 124 yards with two touchdowns for the Titans (2-6, 1-3).

Mead kicker Eli Eldridge opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 47-yard field goal. Blair then found Zalopany on touchdown passes of 21 and 45 yards, and Terrill scored on a 3-yard plunge to put Mead up 24-0 at intermission.

Blair connected with Abghari on scoring connections of 59 and 8 yards in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Mead takes on Ferris in another 4A clash on Nov. 1 at Albi, while U-Hi plays at Central Valley in its season finale.

Mt. Spokane 42, North Central 0: Kannon Katzer rushed for 136 yards with three touchdowns and caught three passes for 65 yards and one touchdown and the No. 7-ranked Wildcats (6-2, 2-0) shut out the Indians (0-8, 0-2) in a GSL 3A clash in the early game at Albi Stadium.

AJ Newcomb went 9 of 12 for 97 yards with two passing touchdowns, while Tommy Madill rushed for 76 yards on eight carries and added a 2-yard touchdown reception for Mt. Spokane.

The Wildcats face Shadle Park on Nov. 1. NC wraps up its season against Rogers on Thursday.