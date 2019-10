On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Lakers … ESPN and Root (Comcast only)

Football, college

3 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth … ESPNU

6 p.m.: USC at Colorado … ESPN2

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Kamiakin at Chiawana … SWX

7 p.m.: Glacier Peak at Monroe … Root

Golf

7:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters … Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA tour, BMW Championship … Golf

7:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

11:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

Hockey, college men

4 p.m.: Lake Superior State at Notre Dame … NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Southampton … NBC Sports

Volleyball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at Utah … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA … ESPNU

8 p.m.: California at USC … Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … 700-AM

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene … 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, Hall of Fame 200 qualifying … FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, Hall of Fame 200 … FS1

10:55 a.m.: F1, Mexican Grand Prix qualifying … ESPNEWS

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Series qualifying … NBC Sports

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee … NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York … NBA

6 p.m.: Sacramento at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix … NBA

Boxing

6 p.m.: PBC Main Event, Lubin vs. Gallimore … Showtime

Figure skating

1:30 p.m.: ISU, Grand Prix of Figure Skating … NBC

Football, college

9 a.m. (5) Oklahoma at Kansas State … ABC

9 a.m.: San Jose State at Army … CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh … ESPN

9 a.m.: (20) Iowa at Northwestern … ESPN2

9 a.m.: (21) Appalachian State at South Alabama … ESPNU

9 a.m.: (13) Wisconsin at (3) Ohio State … Fox 28

10 a.m.: Montana State at North Dakota … SWX

Noon: Eastern Washington at Montana … Root

12:30 p.m.: (6) Penn State at Michigan State … ABC

12:30 p.m.: (9) Auburn at (2) LSU … CBS

12:30 p.m.: Tulane at Navy … CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at (17) Minnesota … ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Florida State … ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: (15) Texas at TCU … Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at (23) Iowa State … FS1

12:30 p.m.: Florida International at Middle Tennessee State … NFL

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford … Pac-12

12:45 p.m.: South Florida at East Carolina … ESPNU

2 p.m.: Carroll at Rocky Mountain … SWX

4 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas … FS1

4 p.m.: Arkansas at (1) Alabama … ESPN

4 p.m.: UCF at Temple … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: (8) Notre Dame at (19) Michigan … ABC

4:30 p.m.: (24) Arizona State at UCLA … Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Fresno State … ESPNU

7 p.m.: California at (12) Utah … FS1

7:15 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV … CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at (11) Oregon … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV … CBS Sports

Golf

5 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters … Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour, BMW Championship … Golf

7:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

11:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg … NBC Sports

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: World Cup semifinal … NBC

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester City … NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: TBA … NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Burnley … NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … 700-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana … 700-AM

1 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound … 1230-AM

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at (11) Oregon … 920-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Prince Albert at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: On the Goal Line … 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Series, The First Data 500 … NBC Sports

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … Fox 28 (if necessary)

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta … Fox 28

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at L.A. Rams … CBS

1:25 p.m.: Cleveland at New England … CBS

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City … NBC

Golf

5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters … Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour, BMW Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: World Cup semifinal … NBC

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Napoli at SPAL … ESPNEWS

6:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Crystal Palace … NBC Sports

7:30 a.m.: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg … FS1

12:30 p.m.: NWSL final … ESPN

Soccer, college men

3 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA … Pac-12

Soccer, college women

11 a.m.: Stanford at Utah … Pac-12

Noon: Virginia Tech at North Carolina … ESPNU

2 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M … ESPNU

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina … ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at USC … Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Washington … 700-AM (if necessary)

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta … 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.