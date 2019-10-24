Longtime Community Colleges of Spokane women’s basketball coach Bruce Johnson will retire after upcoming season

Community Colleges of Spokane’s Bruce Johnson – the longest-tenured women’s basketball coach active in the Northwest Athletic Conference – will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Johnson, 62, told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday that he’ll step down after his 32nd season as head coach. He also spent three years as an assistant on the Sasquatch bench.

The former Rogers High basketball standout has won 603 games, earned East Region Coach of the Year five times and won an NWAC title in 2017.

“I talked to my financial adviser, who said I could afford to step away from coaching and teaching,” Johnson said. “So this will be my final year.”

Johnson reflected on his long, successful tenure, but is focused on making the most of his final year with the Sasquatch, who begin their season Nov. 15 against the CCS alumni.

“I’m a coach who was never really a system guy,” he said. “I’ve always worked around the talent we had.”

Johnson, a member of the Rogers High and Yankton (South Dakota) College Hall of Fames, played three years professionally in Australia for the North Adelaide Rockets.